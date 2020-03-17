Roh Ji Hoon mopes after getting eliminated from 'Mr. Trot'

Roh Ji Hoon moped around after getting eliminated from 'Mr. Trot'.



The March 17th episode of 'Wife's Taste' followed Roh Ji Hoon and his wife Lee Eun Hye after the singer was eliminated from the reality competition series 'Mr. Trot'. Though he acted like everything was fine at first, Roh Ji Hoon was in a mood the day after.



The singer is known to have re-watched every episode of 'Mr. Trot', but when his older sister asked if they should turn it on, he simply replied, "I'm not watching." He also received hundreds of calls and text messages comforting him on the elimination, and Roh Ji Hoon expressed honestly, "It wasn't comforting because it was right after the elimination."



In related news, Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye introduced their adorable son Lee Ahn on last week's episode.



