25

23

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel shares glimpses of his comeback choreography practice in 2nd special trailer teaser

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has released special trailer #2 for his comeback!

The full release of Kang Daniel's comeback mini album 'Cyan' is now less than a week away, coming on March 24 at 6 PM KST. The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including title track "2U". In the special trailer teaser, Kang Daniel seems to be focussed on practicing the choreography for his comeback title song, sharing moments of serious concentration as well as smiles and laughs. 

Stay tuned for Kang Daniel's return next week!

  1. Kang Daniel
6 577 Share 52% Upvoted

7

deejea9 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

I am really excited for his comeback. Never really liked him much until recently. He really is talented. I hope he is doing well.

Share

1 more reply

5

dacry23598 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Handsome boy 😘😘😘😘 I can't wait


#kangdaniel @danielk_konnect #강다니엘 #다니티 #1Day1cheeringForDaniel #5DaysToCyan

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Euna Kim, KHAN, Minju
Euna Kim announces that duo KHAN has disbanded
3 hours ago   11   13,087
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
8 hours ago   46   78,275
misc.
10 Korean dramas turning 10 this year
6 hours ago   9   10,435
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
8 hours ago   46   78,275

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND