Kang Daniel shares glimpses of his comeback choreography practice in 2nd special trailer teaser

Kang Daniel has released special trailer #2 for his comeback!

The full release of Kang Daniel's comeback mini album 'Cyan' is now less than a week away, coming on March 24 at 6 PM KST. The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including title track "2U". In the special trailer teaser, Kang Daniel seems to be focussed on practicing the choreography for his comeback title song, sharing moments of serious concentration as well as smiles and laughs.

Stay tuned for Kang Daniel's return next week!