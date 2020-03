Cosmic Girls's Exy and Dayoung have paired up for an adorable, energetic OST, titled "Oh My, Oh My"!

The OST is Part.1 of the OST series for KBS2's brand new Wed-Thurs drama 'Welcome' - a drama about a male cat who can take on the appearance of a male human. Starring Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, and more, KBS2's 'Welcome' is set to premiere next week on March 25 at 10 PM KST.

Listen to Exy and Dayoung's lovely OST "Oh My, Oh My" above!