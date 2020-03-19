Former KARA member Nicole launches personal YouTube channel 'Cole Time'

Former KARA member Nicole launched her personal YouTube channel 'Cole Time'.
On March 19, Nicole posted her first video on her channel, giving fans a preview of what they can expect from 'Cole Time.' The introduction video features footage of Nicole in San Diego, eating at restaurants, hanging out with her puppy, and more.
Fans can expect more on March 26. Check out Nicole's first YouTube video above!
