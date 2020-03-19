ITZY win #1 + Performances from March 19th 'M! Countdown - Life of a Homebody' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, Mnet aired a 'Life of a Homebody' special in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. As for the winners, ITZY took the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY!





Artists who performed include IZ*ONE, BTOB, Bolbbalgan4, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, SF9, Lee Dae Hwi & Han Hyun Min, LOONA, The Boyz, Pentagon, Seventeen, ITZY, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, Song Yu Bin, Jung Se Woon, Norazo, TWICE, GFriend, GOT7, MAMAMOO, and BTS.



Check out the performances and special 'Life of a Homebody' clips below!



WINNER:





===

IZ*ONE







==

BTOB







==

Bolbbalgan4







==

N.Flying







==

Oh My Girl







==

SF9







==

Lee Dae Hwi & Han Hyun Min







==

LOONA







==

The Boyz







==

Pentagon





==

Seventeen







==

ITZY







==

AB6IX







==

Kim Jae Hwan







==

Song Yu Bin







==

Jung Se Woon







==

Norazo







==

TWICE







==

GFriend







==

GOT7







==

MAMAMOO







==

BTS







===