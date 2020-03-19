6

Posted by germainej

ITZY win #1 + Performances from March 19th 'M! Countdown - Life of a Homebody' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

This week, Mnet aired a 'Life of a Homebody' special in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. As for the winners, ITZY took the #1 trophy with their track "Wannabe". Congratulations to ITZY! 


Artists who performed include IZ*ONEBTOBBolbbalgan4N.FlyingOh My GirlSF9Lee Dae Hwi & Han Hyun MinLOONAThe BoyzPentagonSeventeenITZYAB6IXKim Jae HwanSong Yu BinJung Se WoonNorazoTWICEGFriendGOT7MAMAMOO, and BTS.

Check out the performances and special 'Life of a Homebody' clips below!

WINNER:

===

IZ*ONE


==

BTOB


==

Bolbbalgan4


==

N.Flying


==

Oh My Girl


==

SF9


== 

Lee Dae Hwi & Han Hyun Min


==

LOONA


==

The Boyz


==
Pentagon

==

Seventeen


==

ITZY


==

AB6IX


==

Kim Jae Hwan


==

Song Yu Bin


==

Jung Se Woon


==

Norazo


==

TWICE


== 

GFriend


== 

GOT7


==

MAMAMOO


==

BTS


===

1

bartkun5,255 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Ah, so this is why when I was checking it on mwave it wasn't airing anything today. There was a special with old performances.

