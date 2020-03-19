'Sketchbook' reveals preview clip of Park Bo Gum singing sweet ballad

KBS' 'Sketchbook' revealed a preview clip featuring actor Park Bo Gum.



Park Bo Gum is appearing as a guest alongside veteran singer Lee Seung Chul on the upcoming episode of 'Sketchbook', and he showcased his vocals by singing "Let's Go See the Stars" by Jung Jae Won. The actor recently starred in the music video for Lee Seung Chul's "I Will Give You All" opposite Go Yoon Jung, which is why the two stars guested together.



This episode of 'Sketchbook' airs on Friday night at 12:35AM KST. Watch Park Bo Gum's clip above!

