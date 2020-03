Cignature is treating fans to a new dance cover video!

On March 2 KST, the rookie girl group unveiled their very own cover of 2PM's 2015 single "My House." In the clip, the members are dressed down in coordinating all-black practice looks, dancing in perfect group coordination to the song's original choreography.

Meanwhile, 2PM's "My House" has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity since mid-January.

Check out Cignature's dance cover above!