11

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE's Nayeon donates 50 million won to the Community Chest of Korea amid coronavirus crisis

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Nayeon has become the latest idol to donate toward the coronavirus relief effort.


According to the Community Chest of Korea, Nayeon donated 50 million Korean won (approximately $42,000 USD) to support the treatment and prevent the spread of the virus.

"I hope that this is helpful for a lot of people. I wish you all good health," Nayeon wrote in a statement accompanying the donation.

Meanwhile, Nayeon is the third TWICE member to make an individual donation during the coronavirus outbreak, following Tzuyu and Dahyun.

  1. TWICE
  2. Nayeon
2 1,836 Share 65% Upvoted

1

kaidawat16 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Angel nayeon and many are all donating to the community to aid in fighting the virus!!! All these donations help a lot and I hope that more people can recover!

Share

0

onceforever102094 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

What a kind-hearted Queen!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Super Junior, Heechul, TWICE, Momo
Heechul says he has no aegyo to his girlfriend
10 hours ago   12   83,967

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND