TWICE's Nayeon donates 50 million won to the Community Chest of Korea amid coronavirus crisis

TWICE's Nayeon has become the latest idol to donate toward the coronavirus relief effort.





According to the Community Chest of Korea, Nayeon donated 50 million Korean won (approximately $42,000 USD) to support the treatment and prevent the spread of the virus.



"I hope that this is helpful for a lot of people. I wish you all good health," Nayeon wrote in a statement accompanying the donation.



Meanwhile, Nayeon is the third TWICE member to make an individual donation during the coronavirus outbreak, following Tzuyu and Dahyun.