2PM's 'My House' MV suddenly soars in popularity on YouTube nearly 5 years after its release, JYP releases bonus performance video

2PM's music video for "My House" has suddenly surged in popularity on YouTube.

The video, which was released back in 2015, is suddenly becoming a hot topic on Korean online community forums as the YouTube algorithm is displaying the music video in the recommendations for many users in Korea. This music video was released just a year before the members began enlisting in the military. After seeing the video again after a long time, Korean netizens are longing for the "My House" era and began to make comments stating:

"Just make another comeback with this song."

"How could you guys all leave to the army and leave us hanging?"

"The older I get, I realize how great they are."

In response to the sudden surge in popularity of the music video, on January 23, JYP released a special bonus video of 2PM performing the song live from the "2PM Concert House Party." Check it out below!