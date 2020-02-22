VIXX's Ravi drops 'El Dorado' LP highlight medley

VIXX's Ravi has dropped the highlight medley for his upcoming 'El Dorado' LP!



The medley includes previews of "El Dorado", "PO$EI", "Dream Catcher", "Lo-Fi", title song "Rockstar", "Goddess", "Yeopo", "Doberman", "Full Time Digga", and "Knife Dance" as well as footage from filming the "Rockstar" music video. The VIXX member's first LP album 'El Dorado' is set to drop on February 24 KST.



Check out the 'El Dorado' highlight medley above and the "Rockstar" MV teaser here if you missed it.