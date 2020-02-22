Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, IZ*ONE made a comeback with "Fiesta", Dream Catcher returned with "Scream", Weki Meki came back with "Dazzle Dazzle", and AboutU returned with "Who Took My Candy".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet, Changmo, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!



Other performers included Moon Byul, Pentagon, KARD, The Boyz, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, LOONA, cignature, H&D, iKON, Golden Child, VERIVERY, and IZ.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







COMEBACK: Weki Meki







COMEBACK: AboutU







Moon Byul







Pentagon







KARD







The Boyz







Cherry Bullet







Rocket Punch







EVERGLOW







LOONA







cignature







H&D







iKON





Golden Child







VERIVERY







IZ







