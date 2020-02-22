7

Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, IZ*ONE made a comeback with "Fiesta", Dream Catcher returned with "Scream", Weki Meki came back with "Dazzle Dazzle", and AboutU returned with "Who Took My Candy".
As for the nominees, Red Velvet, Changmo, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!

Other performers included Moon ByulPentagonKARDThe BoyzCherry BulletRocket PunchEVERGLOWLOONAcignatureH&DiKONGolden ChildVERIVERY, and IZ. 


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki


==

COMEBACK: AboutU


===

Moon Byul


==

Pentagon


==

KARD


==

The Boyz


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rocket Punch


==

EVERGLOW


==

LOONA


==

cignature


==

H&D


==

iKON

==

Golden Child


==

VERIVERY


==

IZ


===

