VIXX's Ravi hits the road in 'Rockstar' feat. Paloalto MV teaser

VIXX's Ravi has dropped his music video teaser for "Rockstar" featuring Paloalto!



In the MV teaser, Ravi hits a dirt road with a group of friends and performs in the middle of nowhere. "Rockstar" is the title song of the VIXX member's first LP album 'El Dorado', which is set to drop on February 24 KST.



Watch Ravi's "Rockstar" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think so far in the comments below.