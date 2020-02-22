ASTRO reveal special single album 'ONE&ONLY' schedule teaser

ASTRO have revealed the schedule teaser for their special single album 'ONE&ONLY'!
ASTRO are releasing a special single for their fans Aroha on the fourth anniversary since their debut on February 23 KST. As previously reported, all 6 members including Moonbin, who is currently on hiatus while recovering from an injury, took part in recording the new single.
Take a look at ASTRO's special single album schedule below.
