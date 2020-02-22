15

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ASTRO reveal special single album 'ONE&ONLY' schedule teaser

AKP STAFF

ASTRO have revealed the schedule teaser for their special single album 'ONE&ONLY'!

ASTRO are releasing a special single for their fans Aroha on the fourth anniversary since their debut on February 23 KST. As previously reported, all 6 members including Moonbin, who is currently on hiatus while recovering from an injury, took part in recording the new single.

Take a look at ASTRO's special single album schedule below.

  1. ASTRO
  2. ALOHA
4 8,542 Share 71% Upvoted

0

Sadie_Matthews104 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

support astro

Share

0

Angela_Fox82 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago
happy anniversary astro

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND