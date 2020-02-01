AOA's Jimin drops 'Love Anatomy' on SoundCloud

AOA's Jimin has dropped a new solo track on SoundCloud!



Jimin's new song "Love Anatomy" produced by Christopher has an upbeat, hip hop melody, and it's the AOA rapper's first track on SoundCloud in a month after "VVWD". The song is about wanting to make up with your significant other after a bad fight.



Listen to Jimin's "Love Anatomy" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.



