Posted by germainej

AOA's Jimin drops 'Love Anatomy' on SoundCloud

AOA's Jimin has dropped a new solo track on SoundCloud!

Jimin's new song "Love Anatomy" produced by Christopher has an upbeat, hip hop melody, and it's the AOA rapper's first track on SoundCloud in a month after "VVWD". The song is about wanting to make up with your significant other after a bad fight.

Listen to Jimin's "Love Anatomy" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.  

iateporkypig-502
8 minutes ago

Sounds like they should have called it "Make Up Sex."

