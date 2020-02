On 9 February, PENTAGON unveiled the MV teaser for their upcoming comeback with "Dr. BeBe".

In the teaser, the members goes "crazy" and are in anguish. The teaser ends with them calling out "Dr. BeBe", seemingly asking for help.

The group will be making their comeback with their 1st full album "UNIVERSE : THE BLACK HALL" on 12 February, 6PM KST.

What do you think about the teaser?