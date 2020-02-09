BTS reveals first batch of elegant concept photos for 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS has revealed the first batch of concept photos for their comeback.
On February 10, Big Hit Entertainment released 7 individual photos and 1 group photo of the members dressed in all white. The white feathers surrounding the members heighten the mysterious quality, a visual hybrid between a swan and a human. Meanwhile, what could the dark void on the floor mean?
'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21, while the MV of the title song will be revealed on February 28. What do you think of BTS's album concept this time?
