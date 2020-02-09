19

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

BTS reveals first batch of elegant concept photos for 'Map of the Soul: 7'

AKP STAFF

BTS has revealed the first batch of concept photos for their comeback.

On February 10, Big Hit Entertainment released 7 individual photos and 1 group photo of the members dressed in all white. The white feathers surrounding the members heighten the mysterious quality, a visual hybrid between a swan and a human. Meanwhile, what could the dark void on the floor mean?

'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21, while the MV of the title song will be revealed on February 28. What do you think of BTS's album concept this time?



  1. BTS
5 786 Share 86% Upvoted

4

DisplayName9753,334 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I get why they keep saying that this album is gonna hit really hard. These pics have LY Tear and Fake Love vibe and it looks like they're gonna pursue fallen angel/Icarus concept. The group photo looks almost like a painting. I can't wait for more pics tomorrow.

Share

4

yoonohsforehead340 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

They're stunning.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

The Boyz
The Boyz release MV for ‘Reveal’
2 hours ago   0   679
YG’s adorable trainee Kim Hayeon
23 hours ago   9   10,074

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND