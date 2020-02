On February 9, co-ed group KARD released their 1st teaser for the upcoming comeback, "RED MOON".





The group continues to build anticipation for this comeback with MV teasers following their individual member teasers. The MV showcased strong contrasting visuals and the members look absolutely stunning.

The group will be returning with their 4th Mini Album "RED MOON" on 12 February, 6PM KST.

Check out their comeback schedule below!