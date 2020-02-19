0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

NCT 127 take a ride in 'Love Me Now' track teaser video

NCT 127 have released their "Love Me Now" track teaser video.

In the teaser video below, NCT 127 ride around on bikes and horse around in a shipping container yard. "Love Me Now" is another track from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.

Check out NCT 127's "Love Me Now" track video below and their previous track videos for "Boom" here, "White Night" here"Sit Down" here, and "Day Dream" here

