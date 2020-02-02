4

Kim Jae Hwan learns to say 'Goodbye' in sentimental new MV

Kim Jae Hwan is back with a new music video!

On February 2 KST, the solo artist released the music video for his new digital single "Goodbye." The song deals with one man's regretful emotions, expressed through Kim Jae Hwan's moving vocal tone, as he deals with the loneliness and change of routine after finding himself alone post-breakup. .

The song was written and composed by popular songwriter Jung Key, who previously wrote a number of songs for K-pop artists like MAMAMOO's Whee In, BTOB's Sungjae, and Junsu XIA.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan recently won the Ballad Award at the '29th Seoul Music Awards' on January 30.

Check out the music video for "Goodbye" above!

