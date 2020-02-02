iKON continues countdown to comeback with black version of 'Dive' concept poster

iKON is making their comeback in only a few more days!

On February 2 KST, YG Entertainment continued to raise fans' anticipation for the group's third mini album 'I Decide' with a new teaser. Called the 'black version' concept poster, the image teaser promotes not only the new album, but also title track "Dive," by revealing photos of all six members in their comeback concept looks.

Meanwhile, 'I Decide' is set for release on February 6.

Check out the full poster and all the 'black version' concept photos below!