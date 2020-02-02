2

LOONA cancels '#' showcase amid coronavirus concerns; to continue with VLIVE schedule

AKP STAFF

LOONA has cancelled their scheduled '#' comeback showcase.

On February 2 KST, the group's agency Blockberry Creative released a statement to fans, explaining that the event has been cancelled to prevent both LOONA and their fans from coronavirus.

They also added that LOONA will still be airing a VLIVE for fans on February 5 at 8 PM.

"We want to sincerely thank all the Orbits who have been supporting LOONA," the agency ended the statement. "And please excuse our decision for taking this action for LOONA and the fans' safety."

