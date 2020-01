Boy group TST has released a "Countdown" MV teaser for their upcoming 4th single album.

For their comeback, TST will be captivating audiences with an upgraded level of charisma, passion, and charm. The group's upcoming 4th single album 'Countdown' will begin a new story in TST's universe. as the members strive to grasp what they cherish most in their reality.

Look out for TST's full comeback, set for this January 2.