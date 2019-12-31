8

DONGKIZ release 2nd MV teaser for playful, retro follow up track 'All I Need Is You'

Rookie boy group DONGKIZ has released a 2nd MV teaser for their follow up single, "All I Need Is You". 

In the MV teaser, the DONGKIZ members enjoy their youth to the fullest without a care in the world, choosing games and friendship over useless worries or struggles. "All I Need Is You" was previously released as a part of DONGKIZ's 1st mini album 'Donky Town' back in November, an old school funk genre reminiscent of the 80's. 

DONGKIZ will be dropping the full MV for "All I Need Is You" this January 2, before kicking off their follow up promotions.

cute 😘

