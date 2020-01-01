46

ARMYs welcome the new year with BTS as their 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance trends #1 worldwide

The biggest boy band in the world BTS completely rocked this year's annual 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC!

On December 31, BTS took the stage right in the heart of Time Square, New York City as a flood of tourists stood outside in the streets, counting down to the beginning of 2020. BTS performed two of their biggest hits from this year, "Make It Right" and "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey, wowing fans with their vibrant attitude and stage presence. Thousands of ARMYs in the streets sang along to the lyrics, waving their ARMY bombs!

After wrapping up their performance, BTS bid everyone a "Happy new year!". As you can see below, the group's performance at the 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' is dominating worldwide trends at #1 and #2, with #BTSxRockinEve and #BTSatTimSquare!

See what key moments from the performance fans are raving about, below!

Meanwhile, other performers of the night included Dua LipaSalt-N-Pepa, Ava Max, Post Malone, etc. Did you watch the ball drop in Time Square with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'?

loldoyouknowbts220 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

It was so cute seeing jimin get stuck like that XD

2

uwuw81 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Wbk 2020 is another year for BTS and ARMYs uwu

