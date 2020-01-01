ARMYs welcome the new year with BTS as their 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance trends #1 worldwide

The biggest boy band in the world BTS completely rocked this year's annual 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC!

On December 31, BTS took the stage right in the heart of Time Square, New York City as a flood of tourists stood outside in the streets, counting down to the beginning of 2020. BTS performed two of their biggest hits from this year, "Make It Right" and "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey, wowing fans with their vibrant attitude and stage presence. Thousands of ARMYs in the streets sang along to the lyrics, waving their ARMY bombs!

After wrapping up their performance, BTS bid everyone a "Happy new year!". As you can see below, the group's performance at the 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' is dominating worldwide trends at #1 and #2, with #BTSxRockinEve and #BTSatTimSquare!





See what key moments from the performance fans are raving about, below!

JIMIN'S JACKET GOT STUCK ON TOP OF HIS HEAD AND HE JUST WENT ALONG WITH IT PLEASE HE'S SO CUTE SFDAS #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/ZN49zR2aHO — claire//[HAPPY NEW YEAR!!] (@Randomsplashes) January 1, 2020

I FORGOT WHAT I WAS GOING TO CAPTION THIS WITH BUT HOLY SH!T I JUST KNOW THAT IM BEING ATTACKED LEFT AND RIGHT #BTSatTimeSquare#BTSxRockinEve

pic.twitter.com/mzsX7A9j1p — sei ˡᵘᵛˢ ᵗᵗ (@btsinpics) January 1, 2020

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE SAW THESE VISUALS AND HEARD THESE VOCALS TONIGHT #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/Ar0ULLEwc4 — Joon's World (@kimparkdaily) January 1, 2020

they did the ot7 hug. they’ve officially ended 2019 and started 2020 together. 😭💜 #BTSxRockinEve @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4DDcZMbQ6k — pran ♡'s bts (@beemyhope_) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, other performers of the night included Dua Lipa, Salt-N-Pepa, Ava Max, Post Malone, etc. Did you watch the ball drop in Time Square with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'?