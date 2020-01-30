9

5

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TREASURE give Japanese members Mashiho & Haruto a one-day tour of Seoul in new 'Treasure Map'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE have returned with episode 3 of their pre-debut web reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

On this episode, some of the TREASURE members grouped off and decided to give their Japanese members Mashiho and Haruto a one-day tour of some hot tourist spots in Seoul! Joining Haruto for a trendy tour of Ikseon-dong were members Junkyu, Jihoon, and Jaehyuk, while members Bang Ye Dam, Jungwoo, and Junghwan accompanied Mashiho to spots like Dongdaemun and Namsan tower!

Catch TREASURE's cold but fun outing together, above!

  1. TREASURE
1 647 Share 64% Upvoted

0

thealigirl83,173 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Ikseon-dong is so pretty, i'm glad they went there

Share
Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
12 hours ago   14   20,896
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
13 hours ago   65   9,814

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND