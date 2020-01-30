TREASURE give Japanese members Mashiho & Haruto a one-day tour of Seoul in new 'Treasure Map'

TREASURE have returned with episode 3 of their pre-debut web reality series, 'Treasure Map'!

On this episode, some of the TREASURE members grouped off and decided to give their Japanese members Mashiho and Haruto a one-day tour of some hot tourist spots in Seoul! Joining Haruto for a trendy tour of Ikseon-dong were members Junkyu, Jihoon, and Jaehyuk, while members Bang Ye Dam, Jungwoo, and Junghwan accompanied Mashiho to spots like Dongdaemun and Namsan tower!

Catch TREASURE's cold but fun outing together, above!