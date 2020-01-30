Fans touched to see Taeyeon & Super Junior inviting Ha Sung Woon over to their table and congratulating him on his award

During the 'High1 Seoul Music Awards' back on January 30, fans noticed Ha Sung Woon sitting alone after his fellow tablemates left to prepare for their performances backstage! One fan even decided to draw in some 'cloud friends' to keep Ha Sung Woon company.

Another artist who noticed Ha Sung Woon's empty table was Girls' Generation's Taeyeon! The singer, who was sitting with Super Junior, kept glancing back at Ha Sung Woon's table worriedly.

She then asked Eunhyuk if they could invite Ha Sung Woon over to their table.

And of course, the two then beckoned him over right away!

Arriving at the Super Junior + Taeyeon table, Ha Sung Woon was greeted warmly by everyone, taking a seat next to Siwon.

What's more is that later on, Ha Sung Woon's fans were very happy to see Super Junior's big reactions when Ha Sung Woon won the 'Dance Performance Award'! You can catch the hilarious moment below, ~ 2:00 minute mark.

Netizens commented, "So warm~! I was wondering how Gooreumie (Sungwoon) got there", "Thank you for taking care of Sungwoon, Taeyeon and Suju~", "This is so heartwarming, and Eunhyuk's outfit is just funny like he's some really rich guy", "Wow Taengoo's warmth toward her hoobaes~", "Taeyeon must know so well how lonely it can be promoting solo TT", "Eunhyuk kekekeke, his face says next-door hyung but his outfit says chaebol kekekeke", "Taeyeon and Suju thank you so much!! Thanks to that, Sungwoon was caught on camera so many times and he even got congratulated by so many people when he won", and more!

Congratulations on your 'Dance Performance Award', Sungwoon!