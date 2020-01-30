DKB make a fiery entrance in group version MV teaser for 'Sorry Mama'

Brave Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group DKB have released the group version MV teaser for their debut title track, "Sorry Mama".

The upcoming, hip-hop/dance title track was composed by Brave Entertainment's resident hitmaker Brave Brothers, alongside Red Cookie. Members E-chan, GK, D1, and Teo participated in writing the lyrics.

Do you like the sound of DKB's debut title song "Sorry Mama" so far? The group's full debut with their 1st mini album 'Youth' is coming up on February 3 at 6 PM KST!