SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Good Guy".
In the dramatic MV teaser, SF9 are playing a round of pool when someone walks in and grabs all of their attention. "Good Guy" is the title track of SF9's upcoming first album 'First Collection', which drops on January 7 KST.
Watch SF9's "Good Guy" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
5
0
Posted by1 hour ago
SF9 play dramatic round of pool in 'Good Guy' MV teaser
SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Good Guy".
0 348 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment