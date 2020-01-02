5

SF9 play dramatic round of pool in 'Good Guy' MV teaser

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Good Guy".

In the dramatic MV teaser, SF9 are playing a round of pool when someone walks in and grabs all of their attention. "Good Guy" is the title track of SF9's upcoming first album 'First Collection', which drops on January 7 KST.

Watch SF9's "Good Guy" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

