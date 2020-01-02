Big Bang's Taeyang to donate proceeds from flea market 'Flower Reponse' to charity

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 태양입니다. 지난 한 해도 항상 같은 자리에서 저를 사랑해주시고 기다려주신 팬 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전역 후에 뭔가 뜻깊은 일을 하고 싶기도 했고 무엇보다 여러분을 만나 함께할 수 있는 것이 무엇인지 고민해보았습니다. 그래서 여러분과 함께 더욱 따뜻한 새해를 시작하고 싶어 저와 제 친구들이 애장품들을 모아 기부 플리마켓과 경매를 준비해보았습니다. 플리마켓으로 여러분을 만나고 좋은 일도 같이 할 수 있는 것 같아 벌써 설레고 기쁜 마음입니다 :) 플리마켓의 수익금 전액은 청각장애 아동청소년들이 세상의 아름다운 소리와 음악을 듣는데 도움이 되도록 ‘사랑의 달팽이’를 통해 기부될 예정입니다. 좋은 물건들이 많이 준비되어 있으니 참여해주셔서 따뜻한 추억들 가지고 가셨으면 합니다! #태양 #TAEYANG #빅뱅 #BIGBANG #화답 #태양플리마켓 #기부플리마켓 #기부 #사랑의달팽#PIER59STUDIOS #BC카드 #페이북 [花答 화답 - 태양과 친구들이 함께하는 기부 플리마켓&경매] - 일시: 2020년 1월 18일(토) 12PM~7PM (1시간씩 5회차 운영) - 장소: PIER59STUDIOS (서울 성동구 성수일로4길 12) - 애장품 기부: TAEYANG, DARA, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, CL, IONE - 티켓가: 네이버 해피빈 가볼까 10,000원(VAT포함, 전액 기부) - 입장: 700명(140명*5회차) - 티켓오픈: 2020년 1월 7일(화) 오전 11시, naver.me/xbcU9wL0 - 기부처: 사랑의 달팽이 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hello, I'm TAEYANG. I sincerely thank all the fans who loved and waited for me. I wanted to do something meaningful after being discharged from the army, and I thought about the things that we could do together. So my friends and I gathered our cherished goods and prepared a charity flea market and an auction for fundraising. I'm already excited and happy that I can meet you and give love back to the community with you through this flea market :) All the funds will be donated to aurally challenged child youth through "THE SNAIL OF LOVE". We have a lot of great things ready for you, so everyone is welcome to participate! [花答 화답 - Charity flea market & auction with TAEYANG and Friends] - Time : January 18, 2020 (Sat) 12PM to 7PM - Place: PIER59STUDIOS (Sungsuil-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul 12) - Contributing items: TAEYANG, DARA, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, CL, IONE - Ticket price: Naver Happy Bean. 10,000 won (Including VAT, Full donation) - Admission: open to 700 people (140 ppl*5 Rounds) - Ticket Open: January 7, 2020 (Tue) at 11 a.m., naver.me/xbcU9wL0 - Donation for: THE SNAIL OF LOVE