Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Bang's Taeyang to donate proceeds from flea market 'Flower Reponse' to charity

Big Bang's Taeyang will be donating all the proceeds from his upcoming flea market 'Flower Responseto charity!

On January 2, Taeyang announced he'll be holding a charity flea market and auction for fans who waited for him through his military service. In a message on Instagram, the Big Bang member explained the event was created to do something meaningful with his fans, and he'll be donating all the funds to Snail of Love, a charity organization helping underprivileged people with hearing issues.

The flea market and auction will include 1300 items donated by Taeyang and 700 items donated by DaraAKMUWINNERiKONCL, and IONE. 'Flower Response' will be held from noon to 7PM KST on January 18 at PIER59 Studios. The name was inspired by Big Bang's 2018 track "Flower Road".

안녕하세요 태양입니다. 지난 한 해도 항상 같은 자리에서 저를 사랑해주시고 기다려주신 팬 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전역 후에 뭔가 뜻깊은 일을 하고 싶기도 했고 무엇보다 여러분을 만나 함께할 수 있는 것이 무엇인지 고민해보았습니다. 그래서 여러분과 함께 더욱 따뜻한 새해를 시작하고 싶어 저와 제 친구들이 애장품들을 모아 기부 플리마켓과 경매를 준비해보았습니다. 플리마켓으로 여러분을 만나고 좋은 일도 같이 할 수 있는 것 같아 벌써 설레고 기쁜 마음입니다 :) 플리마켓의 수익금 전액은 청각장애 아동청소년들이 세상의 아름다운 소리와 음악을 듣는데 도움이 되도록 ‘사랑의 달팽이’를 통해 기부될 예정입니다. 좋은 물건들이 많이 준비되어 있으니 참여해주셔서 따뜻한 추억들 가지고 가셨으면 합니다! #태양 #TAEYANG #빅뱅 #BIGBANG #화답 #태양플리마켓 #기부플리마켓 #기부 #사랑의달팽#PIER59STUDIOS #BC카드 #페이북 [花答 화답 - 태양과 친구들이 함께하는 기부 플리마켓&경매] - 일시: 2020년 1월 18일(토) 12PM~7PM (1시간씩 5회차 운영) - 장소: PIER59STUDIOS (서울 성동구 성수일로4길 12) - 애장품 기부: TAEYANG, DARA, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, CL, IONE - 티켓가: 네이버 해피빈 가볼까 10,000원(VAT포함, 전액 기부) - 입장: 700명(140명*5회차) - 티켓오픈: 2020년 1월 7일(화) 오전 11시, naver.me/xbcU9wL0 - 기부처: 사랑의 달팽이 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hello, I'm TAEYANG. I sincerely thank all the fans who loved and waited for me. I wanted to do something meaningful after being discharged from the army, and I thought about the things that we could do together. So my friends and I gathered our cherished goods and prepared a charity flea market and an auction for fundraising. I'm already excited and happy that I can meet you and give love back to the community with you through this flea market :) All the funds will be donated to aurally challenged child youth through "THE SNAIL OF LOVE". We have a lot of great things ready for you, so everyone is welcome to participate! [花答 화답 - Charity flea market & auction with TAEYANG and Friends] - Time : January 18, 2020 (Sat) 12PM to 7PM - Place: PIER59STUDIOS (Sungsuil-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul 12) - Contributing items: TAEYANG, DARA, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, CL, IONE - Ticket price: Naver Happy Bean. 10,000 won (Including VAT, Full donation) - Admission: open to 700 people (140 ppl*5 Rounds) - Ticket Open: January 7, 2020 (Tue) at 11 a.m., naver.me/xbcU9wL0 - Donation for: THE SNAIL OF LOVE

our kings have beautiful souls❤️

