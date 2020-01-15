MAMAMOO's Solar & Kassy sing live in white for 'A Song from the Past' teaser video

MAMAMOO's Solar and Kassy have dropped a teaser for "A Song from the Past".
In the teaser video, the two vocalists are dressed in white as they sing their emotional collaboration ballad about memories from the past.
Solar and Kassy's "A Song from the Past" releases on January 16 KST. What do you think of the teaser?
