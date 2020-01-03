Lee Seung Gi, Eun Ji Won, Song Min Ho, Lee Seo Jin, & more are ready to bring a 'Friday Joy Package' in new preview

Starting next week, tvN will be bringing viewers a new kind of Friday night variety experience - 'Friday Joy Package'!

The new Friday night variety series taking over the time slot of 'New Journey To The West 7' starting next week will consist of 6 mini corners in one broadcast, so-named an 'Omniverse' variety program.

First, singer/actor Lee Seung Gi will be leading his very own segment, where he sets out to experience different types of factory labor jobs including shoveling clams, delivering goods, and more. Second up, TV personality Hong Jin Kyung will be visiting the homes of various celebrity mothers, in order to discover hidden, at-home Korean recipes passed down from generations.

Third and fourth up will be two different mini segments consisting of lessons in the fine arts and in the sciences, featuring Eun Ji Won, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and comedian Jang Do Yeon. The three stars will be joined by professors from the fields of fine arts and sciences, asking questions like, "Can you see farts with the naked eye?"

Fourth up is actor Lee Seo Jin, presenting a former New Yorker's trip to New York city! Finally, announcer Park Ji Yoon will be partnering up with sports caster Han Jun Hee, traveling across the nation to bring viewers feeds of sports games that are difficult to come across on TV.



Check out a preview of tvN's 'Friday Joy Package' and all 6 of its unique segments above, while you wait for the program's premiere on January 10 at 9:10 PM KST!

