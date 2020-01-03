0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 minutes ago

Kyuhyun puts on a tipsy performance of Song Min Ho's 'Fear' on 'New Journey To The West 7'

On January 3, the 7th season of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' came to an end with the cast's final mission to obtain the seven 'Dragon balls' in Korea. 

Ahead of the final mission the next morning, the full cast (except Eun Ji Won who went to bed early with a cold) got together for a round of drinks and late night chit chat, where everyone promised to stick with one another and the series forever, and opened up about how enjoyable filmings have been. 

Then, after the older members Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun retired for the night, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. decided to go for a round of karaoke! What's more is that when Song Min Ho's hit song "Fear" feat. Taeyang came on, it was Kyuhyun who stood ready with the microphone, not the original rapper himself. 

As Kyuhyun returned to being "rapper Kyu" for the night, Song Min Ho and P.O. filmed the tipsy pajama performance enthusiastically, jamming along. Check out the clip from the final episode of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7', above!

