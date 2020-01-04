EXO ask Yoo San Seul to return as the group's 'Dancing King' maknae

On the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' airing this January 4, rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul (a.k.a Yoo Jae Suk) will be bringing his debut album promotions to a close by sharing the touching moments from his 1st solo concert!

Then, after wrapping up his 1st solo concert and bidding goodbye to the fans one by one, Yoo San Seul was surprised by the staff of 'Hangout With Yoo' by a mysterious VCR clip, as you can see above.

In the clip, various individuals appeared to give Yoo Jae Suk his next potential mission on 'Hangout With Yoo', including some familiar faces, as well as brand new challenges! Among the figures, EXO also appeared in front of Yoo Jae Suk, as Chanyeol said, "During our 'Dancing King' promotions, Jae Suk hyung joined us as the maknae of our team, but then he had to go on hiatus from EXO promotions to take time off and contribute to raising the kids at home; however, without us knowing, hyung had changed his name to Yoo San Seul and even held his own concert."

Suho finished up with, "Jae Suk hyung, we are waiting for you very dearly, so please return to your position as the maknae of EXO!"

Do you want to see EXO and Yoo San Seul (a.k.a Yoo Jae Suk) collaborate again in 2020?