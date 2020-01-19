BTS records their first reactions to art film for 'Black Swan'

BTS released a special reaction video for their 'BTS Bomb' series.

On January 19 KST, the group unveiled a reaction video to the art film for their new song "Black Swan," featuring all seven members watching it for the very first time. During the clip, they discuss not only the video itself, but their upcoming promotions, Jimin's formal dance training, and other various topics.

Meanwhile, the art film features performers from Slovenian contemporary dance troupe, the MN Dance Company.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21.

Check out the subbed video above!