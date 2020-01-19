BTS records their first reactions to art film for 'Black Swan'

29

BTS released a special reaction video for their 'BTS Bomb' series.

On January 19 KST, the group unveiled a reaction video to the art film for their new song "Black Swan," featuring all seven members watching it for the very first time. During the clip, they discuss not only the video itself, but their upcoming promotions, Jimin's formal dance training, and other various topics.

Meanwhile, the art film features performers from Slovenian contemporary dance troupe, the MN Dance Company.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21.

Check out the subbed video above!

Kirsty_Louise5,798 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Interesting to see Jimin's reaction to this with it being the style of dance he did before BTS. I love it when they record reactions for us and now we even get subs!!! 😱

gypsy_jaeger1,147 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

It was friggin' hilarious when Suga started saying Jimin should do the choreo shirtless and Jimin was like "Yessir, I'm on it!" 😂 It warmed my heart how the guys kept on saying ARMYs are gonna figure out the meaning of the dance.. You can feel how proud they are of ARMYs 😍

