Joo Young teases upcoming single featuring Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah and Beenzino

Joo Young has announced a very exciting new collaboration!

On January 19 KST, the R&B singer's agency Starship Entertainment dropped a teaser image promoting "Door," his upcoming duet with Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah, also featuring rapper Beenzino. The image features a painting of a man alone in a room that overlooks the city skyline behind him, the bustling city that the view suggests being contrasted by the way the man gazes lonesomely at his television set.

Meanwhile, "Door" is set for release on January 28.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this song!