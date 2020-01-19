6

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Joo Young teases upcoming single featuring Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah and Beenzino

AKP STAFF

Joo Young has announced a very exciting new collaboration!

On January 19 KST, the R&B singer's agency Starship Entertainment dropped a teaser image promoting "Door," his upcoming duet with Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah, also featuring rapper Beenzino. The image features a painting of a man alone in a room that overlooks the city skyline behind him, the bustling city that the view suggests being contrasted by the way the man gazes lonesomely at his television set.

Meanwhile, "Door" is set for release on January 28.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this song!

  1. Beenzino
  2. Joo Young
  3. Urban Zakapa
0 426 Share 100% Upvoted
Zico, BTS
BTS Fans Accuse Zico For Sajaegi
17 hours ago   199   103,811

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND