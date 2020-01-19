Red Velvet achieves 'Inkigayo' Triple Crown + performances from B.O.Y, SF9, Momoland, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, idol band 2Z made their debut with "My 1st Hero," while trot singer Kim Yeon Ja came back with "Bling Bling."



As for the winner, Noel, Red Velvet, and SF9 were nominees. In the end, Red Velvet won for the third consecutive week with their single "Psycho."



Other performers were Nature, Dongkiz, Dream Note, Momoland, VERIVERY, VOISPER, B.O.Y, ANS, ATEEZ, ENOi, TST, and Jeong Hyo Bean.



Check out this week's performances below!



DEBUT: 2Z



==

COMEBACK: Kim Yeon Ja

==

TST

==

ENOi

==

Jeong Hyo Bean

==

Dongkiz

==

Dream Note

==

VOISPER

==

ANS

==

B.O.Y

==

Nature

==

ATEEZ

==

VERIVERY

==

SF9

==

Momoland