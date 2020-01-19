15

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Red Velvet achieves 'Inkigayo' Triple Crown + performances from B.O.Y, SF9, Momoland, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, idol band 2Z made their debut with "My 1st Hero," while trot singer Kim Yeon Ja came back with "Bling Bling."

As for the winner, Noel, Red Velvet, and SF9 were nominees. In the end, Red Velvet won for the third consecutive week with their single "Psycho."

Other performers were Nature, Dongkiz, Dream Note, Momoland, VERIVERY, VOISPER, B.O.YANS, ATEEZ, ENOi, TST, and Jeong Hyo Bean.

Check out this week's performances below!

DEBUT: 2Z

==

COMEBACK: Kim Yeon Ja

==

TST

==
ENOi

==

Jeong Hyo Bean

==

Dongkiz

==

Dream Note

==

VOISPER

==

ANS

==

B.O.Y

==

Nature

==

ATEEZ

==

VERIVERY

==

SF9

==

Momoland

  1. ANS
  2. ATEEZ
  3. B.O.Y
  4. DONGKIZ
  5. Dream Note
  6. Momoland
  7. Nature
  8. Noel
  9. Red Velvet
  10. SF9
  11. Top Secret (TST)
  12. VERIVERY
  13. VOISPER
  14. INKIGAYO
  15. 2Z
  16. KIM YEON JA
  17. ENOI
  18. JEONG HYO BEAN
2 513 Share 88% Upvoted

0

KunDeservesBette264 pts 21 minutes ago 1
21 minutes ago

Congratulations! How many wins has psycho won now?

Share

1 more reply

Zico, BTS
BTS Fans Accuse Zico For Sajaegi
16 hours ago   195   100,815

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND