VIXX's Hyuk reveals highlight medley for 1st mini album 'Winter Butterfly'

VIXX's Hyuk has revealed his highlight medley for 'Winter Butterfly'.

'Winter Butterfly' is Hyuk's first solo mini album, and it includes the title song of the same name as well as his solo single project songs from 2019, including, "Boy with a Star", "If Only", "Way to You", "A Long Night", and the concert version of his self-composed song "Hug".

Listen to the preview of Hyuk's upcoming mini album above! 'Winter Butterfly' drops on December 18 KST.

