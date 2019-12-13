TWICE reveal making of Dahyun's 'Beauty+' 'Say that You Love Dahyun' pictorial

TWICE have revealed the making of Dahyun's 'Beauty+' pictorial.



The pictorial is themed around the concept 'Say that You Love Dahyun', and it's meant to feature all of TWICE member Dahyun's charms. Dahyun explains she's on set for 'Beauty+' magazine's December shoot, and she barely put on makeup for a "pure and innocent" look.



Watch the making of Dahyun's pictorial above!