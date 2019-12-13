'Itaewon Class' reveals poster for upcoming drama featuring Park Seo Joon

JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' has revealed the first poster for the drama featuring Park Seo Joon.



In the poster, Park Seo Joon stands on a lit rooftop overlooking the city, and the caption says, "I have a dream I want to fulfill now in this place." 'Itaewon Class' starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Dong Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, and more will tell the story of entrepreneurs living in the global city of Itaewon.



As previously reported, Park Seo Joon is taking on the role of a passionate youth named Park Sae Roi dreaming to become a top entrepreneur in the food world. Opposite him, actress Kim Da Mi plays the role of a lovely, but cold sociopath, Jo Yi Seo. Nara has been cast in the role of Park Sae Roi's first love Oh Soo Ah, while Yoo Jae Myung will be playing the role of a mighty food entrepreneurship CEO, Jang Dae Hee.



'Itaewon Class' is set to premiere in early 2020.

