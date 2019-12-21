Lovelyz reveal adorable puppet show in 'Twinkle' lyric MV

Lovelyz have revealed an adorable puppet show in their lyric music video for "Twinkle".



"Twinkle" is a track from Lovelyz' third mini album 'Fall in Lovelyz', but with the Christmas holiday coming up, they've revealed a special MV for the sweet song. The lyric MV above features reindeer and Santa puppets with festive Christmas decorations and footage of Lovelyz.



Watch Lovelyz' "Twinkle" lyric MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

