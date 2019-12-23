TXT reveals short version MV of new Japanese single 'Run Away'

TXT has revealed their short version MV of their new Japanese single "Run Away".
The boys are seen looking handsome and dapper in preppy outfits that accentuate their youth and visuals.
Check it out above!
I like their outfits, but the song sounds so weird 😂
I'm must sound stupid but why a new mv ? They could take the korean one. Because yah the backgroung and clothes changed but it's better use this money to create mv for a new japanese track than a japanese version.
