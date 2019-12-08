OVAN teams up with R&B singer Lee Bada for bittersweet 'Christmas Rose' MV

OVAN and Lee Bada have released a special collaboration song!



The two released their new single "Christmas Rose" on December 8 KST. "Christmas Rose" continues the story that began with OVAN's previous single "Miss Fortune," with the protagonist in the song's lyrics insisting that someone take care of their anguish after a bad break-up.



The song was produced by VAN.C, who previously worked with OVAN on his previous singles "Miss Fortune" and "Missed Call."





When opening up about the song, OVAN explained that he would like to use "Christmas Rose" to prove that he can successfully attempt other genres by releasing a ballad.

Check out the music video above!