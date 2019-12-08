Doyoung is lost in the snow in teaser for NCT's STATION X single 'Coming Home'

NCT is getting closer to the release of their special holiday single for SMTOWN's 'STATION X'!

On December 8 KST, SM Entertainment revealed a new video teaser for their upcoming song "Coming Home," featuring NCT member Doyoung. In the video, the idol is seen outside, surrounded by snow. As he makes his way through, he sees a lone telephone booth and a sign pointing in several direction.

Meanwhile, "Coming Home," featuring NCT's Doyoung, Taeil, Jaehyun, and Haechan, is set for release on December 13 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!