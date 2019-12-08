Dara promotes new duet with Park Bom with adorable set of polaroids

Dara and Park Bom are getting ready to release their new collaboration single "First Snow"!

On December 8 KST, Dara took to her personal Twitter account to share a few Polaroid pictures of her and Park Bom dressed in warm winter clothes and posing for the camera.

"2NE1's unnie line and vocal line SsangPark's duet song 'First Snow,'" she tweeted. "It is a beautiful song with the complementing chemistry of Bom and Dara's individual voices of different charms! 20191210 Please give a lot of support to SsangPark and our Chaerin [CL's real name]!"



She then added the hashtags '2NE1,' 'SsangPark,' "Park Bom,' 'Sandara Park,' and 'First Snow' among others.



Check out Dara's Twitter post below!