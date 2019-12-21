TXT's Taehyun's thoughts on talent touches netizens. On December 21 during his V Live, he was asked his thoughts on talent.



He then said, "I don't like the expression 'talented'. I would say this is like a math question that asks you to figure what comes out of the box when you put a certain number into that box. For instance, the box might say multiply 7. I believe your talent is the number on the box. Let's say some might have larger number to multiply on their box. But you get to choose the number you put in that box. Just make that input larger. That's what I did."

Netizens reacted they were pleasantly surprised such deep insight and great metaphor came from someone who was born in 2002, a 17 year old. Fans reacted, "Taehyun has been thoughtful from the beginning.", "His take on aliens was also great. He said outright denying the existence of aliens is comparable to claiming there is no fish in the ocean after examining a glass of sea water."

