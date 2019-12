Halsey has released two new tracks from her upcoming album 'Manic' - "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" and "SUGA's Interlude"!

After featuring in the vocals of BTS's mega hit "Boy With Luv" earlier this year, Halsey has now teamed up with BTS member SUGA for an emotional interlude from her new album, pairing SUGA's powerful rap with her own dreamlike voice.

Listen above, and make sure to also check out Halsey's "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" MV!