Check out MONSTA X's latest English single 'Middle of the Night'!

MONSTA X have dropped their latest English single "Middle of the Night", just ahead of their upcoming performances at B96's 'Jingle Ball' tour!

"Middle of the Night" is pre-release a track from MONSTA X's upcoming album 'All About Luv', set for release in February of 2020. The romantic, groovy track highlights a softer, gentler side of MONSTA X, rather than their signature powerful, masculine image.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be performing at a total of 4 'Jingle Ball' tour stops beginning December 7 in Chicago, before heading off the Minneapolis on December 9, Philadelphia on December 11, and wrapping up in New York on December 13. What do you think of MONSTA X's "Middle of the Night"?

