10

1

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Check out MONSTA X's latest English single 'Middle of the Night'!

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have dropped their latest English single "Middle of the Night", just ahead of their upcoming performances at B96's 'Jingle Ball' tour!

"Middle of the Night" is pre-release a track from MONSTA X's upcoming album 'All About Luv', set for release in February of 2020. The romantic, groovy track highlights a softer, gentler side of MONSTA X, rather than their signature powerful, masculine image.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be performing at a total of 4 'Jingle Ball' tour stops beginning December 7 in Chicago, before heading off the Minneapolis on December 9, Philadelphia on December 11, and wrapping up in New York on December 13. What do you think of MONSTA X's "Middle of the Night"?

  1. MONSTA X
3 579 Share 91% Upvoted

1

seventeenaoty243 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

I love love love the song

Kihyun singing in english is orgasmic

Share

0

teleri3,141 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

AND Monbebe STILL TWEETING!!!

We hear Wonho even if we don't see him!

Love this song BTW

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Ash-B will drop a single album on December 12
13 hours ago   4   1,154

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND