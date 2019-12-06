The Boyz's Younghoon to resume partial activities after recovery from collarbone injury

On December 6, The Boyz's label Cre.Ker Entertainment shared an update with fans regarding member Younghoon, who has been on hiatus since last month to recover from an injury.

Read Cre.Ker Entertainment's full statement below:





"Hello, this is Cre.Ker Entertainment. We notify you regarding member Younghoon's participation in future schedules.

Recently, a medical expert shared news with us that Younghoon, who announced a hiatus from promotions in order to focus on recovery from his collarbone injury, has seen speedy improvements in his condition and is now able to carry out schedules as long as he does not overexert himself.

As a result, we have held serious discussions regarding Younghoon's participation in upcoming schedules such as the group's special single release, Europe tour, and more. Younghoon's personal wish is to resume his promotions, for the fans who have been waiting for him.

Thus, Younghoon will be participating in today's official schedule, 'The Boyz's Lie V'. We also notify that Younghoon will take selective part in certain stages during The Boyz's Europe tour, kicking off this December 11.

We ask for the fans' deep understanding, as he was advised to keep his movements to a minimum. We promise to continue doing our best so that Younghoon can recover and return to the stage in pristine condition. Thank you."



Best of luck to Younghoon and The Boyz during their upcoming Europe tour.

