Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon thanks fans through new single 'You Are My Everything'

AKP STAFF

Kang Sung Hoon has released the music video for his new song "You Are My Everything."

"You Are My Everything," which was released on December 22 KST, was self-produced and self-composed by the artist and also features a verse from rapper Sikboy.

The music video was made as a gift to fans who have waited for new music from him since his departure from Sechskies late last year. The video features various different scenes, from a Christmas concept to footage of him in the recording studio and even performing at his fan meeting last month.

Check out the music video for the song above!

  1. Sechskies
  2. Kang Sung Hoon
  3. SIKBOY
Itismoot17 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Nice, fits him very well.

diadems-1,277 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Some fans love criminals. I dont get it. I guess trash loves trash.


Sechskies’ Kang Sung Hoon’s Prison Sentence Reduced to Probation
https://www.soompi.com/article...


Boy band member sued by own fans over fraud, embezzlement
http://www.koreaherald.com/vie...


Kang Sung Hoon And Stylist Involved In Trespassing And Assault Case
https://www.soompi.com/article...

