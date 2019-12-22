Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon thanks fans through new single 'You Are My Everything'

Kang Sung Hoon has released the music video for his new song "You Are My Everything."
"You Are My Everything," which was released on December 22 KST, was self-produced and self-composed by the artist and also features a verse from rapper Sikboy.
The music video was made as a gift to fans who have waited for new music from him since his departure from Sechskies late last year. The video features various different scenes, from a Christmas concept to footage of him in the recording studio and even performing at his fan meeting last month.
Check out the music video for the song above!
