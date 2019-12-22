Lovelyz dress up as blue Santa Clauses for surprise holiday 'guerrilla performance' at Seoul's Times Square

Lovelyz prepared a very special gift for Seoul locals!



On December 21 KST, the members put on a surprise performance for roughly 1,000 unsuspecting shoppers at Times Square Mall in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo neighborhood.



The event, which was held four days before Christmas, featured each member wearing a matching blue Santa Claus outfit. According to their agency Woollim Entertainment, the group performed their singles "Twinkle" and "Ah-Choo."



"The weather is really cold, so dress warmly when you go out, be healthy, and please support Lovelyz, who hope you an end of the year spending a warm time with your loved ones," they told the crowd. "Thank you so much for coming out to see us."





Meanwhile, earlier this week, the group dropped a holiday-themed lyrics video for "Twinkle."